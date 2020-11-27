DIA travelers down 60% from last year

Denver (KDVR) — The pandemic has seen many low travel trends, and the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday was no exception. DIA’s travel traffic slowed to a crawl this year compared to 2019.

Denver International Airport saw around 85,000 flyers on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving last year, making DIA one of the busiest airports in the country during the holidays.

After the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encouraged Americans to stay home for the holiday, a massive downward trend in flying was witnessed across the country. A mere 34,000 travelers passed through DIA this last Wednesday, just 40% of DIA’s 2019 Thanksgiving flight traffic.

To give more perspective, a slow day at DIA before the pandemic would see around 35,000 travelers through TSA checkpoints.

If COVID-19 cases continue to increase, DIA could see even less flyers than in past holiday seasons.