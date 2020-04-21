Denver’s testing goal: 2,000 per week

DENVER (KDVR) — The biggest obstacle to relaxing stay-at-home orders in Denver remains the lack of widespread testing.

Bob McDonald, the executive director for the Department of Public Health and Environment, said at a Monday press briefing the City can only do a few hundreds tests a week.

“I estimate that we would need to do somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 a week. We are not there yet,” he said.

McDonald was referring to swab tests which obtain a sample from a person’s nasal cavity to test for the presence of an active virus.

Denver’s Department of Safety has been using a separate rapid test for firefighters, police officers and deputies.

On April 2, the City and County of Denver obtained 2,700 rapid tests from Aytu BioScience in Englewood.

The blood tests use a finger stick to provide results within 10 minutes but they can only detect antibodies from COVID-19, not an active infection. It takes an average of eight to 11 days for the antibodies to appears in a person’s bloodstream.

Any public safety workers who tests positive for the antibody has to get a confirmation test using the nasal swab.

Those who test negative are generally cleared to return to work.

As of Monday, 77 Denver employees have tested positive and 36 of them have recovered.

But the city admits it doesn’t have the ability to do widespread testing of city residents because of a shortage of supplies.

“What continues to be a challenge, is not the personnel to manage the tests, it’s the reagents and the chemicals needed to do that,” said McDonald, before adding, “It’s far short from what’s needed at this time.”

When asked if the city would wait to relax stay-at-home orders until it had the ability to do 2,000 tests, Mayor Michael Hancock replied, “We’ll have a conversation about that. It depends how robust we are in moving towards that number…and ultimately find ourselves at the place we want to be with regards to testing.”

The City’s stay-at-home order is set to expire April 30, four days after the state’s.