Denver’s short-term rental tax revenue down 55 percent through May

DENVER — Newly released data shows the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on Denver’s short-term rental market.

The city of Denver collected $3.04 million in tax revenue from those with a short-term rental license between Jan. 1 and the end of May, according to data provided by city departments.

That’s compared to $6.91 million during the same period in 2019, a drop of 55 percent.

Tax revenue for June stays was due Monday.

Eric Escudero, spokesman for the city’s Department of Excise and Licenses, told BusinessDen last week that there were 2,279 active licenses in the city. That’s down 296 licenses from March 19, when the fallout from the coronavirus was taking hold, and down 394, or 14.7 percent, from 2,673 one year ago.

Escudero said Host Compliance, a company that provides data to municipalities on short-term rentals to aid enforcement efforts, has found that the total number of short-term rental units in Denver — both licensed and unlicensed — has declined by 750, or 21 percent, from July 2019. But he said the total has increased some in recent weeks, from a low of 2,697 recorded June 25.

Read more at BuisnessDen.com.