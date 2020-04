(Photo by Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — As of April 6, there are 39 positive COVID-19 tests among Denver public safety staff. Public safety includes Denver Police, Denver Fire, Denver Sheriff and Denver 911.

Clarification: 39 staffers tested presumed positive based on @Aytubioscience antibodies test then confirmed positive with 2nd test @DenverHealthMed #kdvr https://t.co/weB71D7YeD — Rob Low (@RobLowTV) April 7, 2020

According to the Denver Joint Information Center, all individuals who potentially were exposed to people who tested positive have been notified.