Denverites are pitching in to help local businesses

DENVER (KDVR) -- Across Denver, people find themselves asking the same question: What can I do to help?

With the restaurant industry taking a hit and a surge of people filing for unemployment, local businesses want to do anything they can to help their neighbors.

“I wanted to do something to help,” said owner of Colorado Signs & Wraps Adam Rego. “It’s just our restaurant scene is so huge.”

Rego is dedicating one of his printers to churning out dozens of banners for local restaurants, advertising they’re open for pick-up and delivery.

“I just hope they can recover from it,” Rego said. “I just hate seeing people go under because of something out of their control, you know?”

Businesses can call Colorado Sings & Wraps at 303-953-7264 and pick up a banner at their location at 875 W. 64th Ave., Denver.

“Denver has really done great over the last 7 to 10 years and I think part of that reason is the people that are here are really willing to help,” said Denver Pizza Company partner Mark Huebner.

That willingness to help is why Denver Pizza Company is starting their "Set A Slice Out" campaign. You can call any of their locations and pick up a slice between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“We’re not asking for W2s or income. If you’re a person who’s in need, who’s been laid off, we will give you a slice for free,” Huebner said. “Hopefully it saves you a buck or two in your pocket.”

The stage at the Bovine Metropolis Theater is now empty after 20 years in downtown Denver.

A group of students have set up a fundraiser that has raised more than $3,000 to help the theater pay for its expenses.

“I think that makes all the difference, is just the effort,” said Alex Kaminsky.

If there’s an effort to help businesses in your community, you can message our Facebook page or email kdvrtips@kdvr.com.