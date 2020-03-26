Denver woman celebrates 105th birthday, gets virtual well-wishes from family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Trudy Strauss is celebrating her 105th birthday in a way she didn't expect.

Her family had planned a big party, but due to the pandemic, it had to be canceled.

Strauss lives at Brookdale Senior Living in Denver and is isolating to protect herself.

So, the celebration went high-tech. Strauss' 12 great-grandchildren each recorded video messages for her. They sang "Happy Birthday" and shared memories.

“Thanks for being such an amazing grandma," one child said.

These relatives all know Strauss has lived quite a life.

She was born in Germany in 1915. Her Jewish family fled the Nazis, and she was the only one to end up in America. That is where she met her husband Alfred.

“I was very lucky to come to this country because I have a lot of relatives who died in the Holocaust. It never goes away, it’s always with me,” she said.

Strauss' survival and her story offer a lot to celebrate. She raised a family. She taught piano, made pottery, hiked and swam.

“There’s just so many wonderful memories," said Judy Wolfe, her daughter.

Even though there's no party, the family hopes Strauss is feeling the birthday love.

“We are so fortunate to have her,” said Mim Groll, her daughter.