Denver wine bar turns to virtual tastings amid closure

DENVER (KDVR) — In the middle of a pandemic, attending a wine tasting would seem to be impossible. But one local wine bar is taking it virtual.

Blanchard Family Wines is located in Lower Downtown Denver’s Milk Market.

“Unlike other food and beverage products, it brings people together, it unites, it incites conversation, camaraderie, family,” said owner James Blanchard.

Sonoma County, California is where Blanchard Family Wines produces its wines, and their brick-and-mortar in Dairy Block has been a local favorite for more than a year now.

“Denver has literally been thirsty for fine wine for years in this town, and now there is some of us here to provide that,” said Blanchard.

Through its virtual tasting program, Blanchard sends wines to customers. About twice a week, there is a virtual discussion about the product.

“You are going to get on with your friends, your family, your business colleagues, your network — whoever you have been missing right now and we are going to be able to share a couple glasses of wine and have a good time,” said Blanchard.

Wine lover Shanna likes the convenience of a virtual Cabernet.

“Because I’m not going to get sick, and I also get the chance to have that happy hour with my friends,” she said.