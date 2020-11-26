Denver veteran and COVID-19 long hauler helps others suffering from pandemic depression

DENVER (KDVR) — Meghan Gordon, 44, wasn’t too worried about catching COVID-19 when the pandemic started early this year.

“My friends and family would describe me as highly motivated, determined, ambitious,” said Gordan. “I go 110 miles per hour all day, every day.”

Gordan is a veteran, professional athlete, therapist and trauma specialist.

In June of 2020, Gordan had to undergo spinal surgery. In September, she started to get intense headaches and nausea she thought was linked to the surgery. On Sept. 20, she was diagnosed with COVID-19. Today, she’s still unsure how she got the virus.

“It took about 5 days to realize, I managed to get COVID-19 without leaving the house,” said Gordan.

Today, Gordan is still experiencing COVID-19 symptoms she thought would be gone in a matter of weeks.

“The headaches and nausea are what I’m battling the most right now,” said Gordan. “I never thought it would last and affect my life like it has today.”

Gordan hasn’t let the persistent symptoms stop her from doing life. She continues to see patients online and do the things she loves. However, facing the unknown every day continues to be mentally taxing and physically exhausting.

“Every day I wake up and never know what kind of COVID day I am going to have,” said Gordan. “I never know what kind of medications I am going to have to take.”

Helping her clients get through similar situations has been the silver lining for Gordan. While she doesn’t see other COVID-19 long haulers on a regular basis, she can relate to the feelings of isolation and guilt.

“There is this heavy guilt and shame associated with the virus and finger pointing, and that’s what I see as even more damaging than the effects of the virus,” said Gordan. “Trauma is alleviated when you share your trauma story with someone else and you are not carrying it alone.”

She advices other COVID long haulers to think about the things we do on a daily basis that keep our spirits up, even prior to the pandemic, and try to incorporate that back into our lives now.

“Even if you don’t feel 100 percent. If you were a distance runner, you can just get up on the treadmill or walk around the block. That’s something that’s getting you up, and getting Vitamin D.”

Gordan doesn’t have answers as to when she will feel normal again. The Colorado Division of Veteran Affairs has helped her get through challenging days, calling her often to check-in.

“You have to notice the good,” said Gordan. “You have to focus on what you can do and not what you can’t do. Sitting in bed dwelling on the ailments and not knowing, is just going to bring you down further.”

This Thanksgiving, Gordan remembers what she’s thankful for. While her life still feels turned upside down, she takes the advice she gives to her clients, which is to focus on what makes you feel good.

“I am still happily married; I have a husband and a beautiful home,” said Gordan. “I have food on the table, a warm house with heat; I have people that love me and I love them.”