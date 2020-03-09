Denver using Emergency Operations Center as part of coronavirus response

DENVER (KDVR) — The city of Denver’s Emergency Operations Center will be in “partial operation” to monitor COVID-19, Mayor Michael Hancock said Monday.

City officials held a press conference at the center Monday morning on the city’s response.

Restaurants and other hospitality businesses have been given orders to post signs about hand washing from the Denver’s Department of Public Health and Environment.

The number of “presumed positive” cases of the novel coronavirus cases in the city remained at two. Both of those people had traveled outside the county, one to Egypt and the other to Vancouver, Public Health and Environment Executive Director Bob McDonald said.

8 people in the city are under quarantine as of Monday morning, but none are showing symptoms, McDonald said. He noted that there is no evidence of community spread of COVID-19 in Denver.

The city has no plans yet to make changes to the St. Patrick’s Day parade, being held on Saturday, when thousands of people are expected downtown.

Hackcock noted large events in the city have been held as planned, including Oprah’s tour stop at the Pepsi Center on Saturday and a volleyball tournament this week drawing 26,000 to Denver.