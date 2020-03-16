Denver travel club forced to cut 20 percent of workforce due to coronavirus outbreak

DENVER– Denver travel club Inspirato last week cut around 130 jobs, or 20 percent of its 600-person workforce.

“This is part of our response to the crisis caused by coronavirus,” company spokesman Jeff Hartman said Friday.

The LoDo firm, which leases around 400 properties around the world in destinations such as Vail, Aspen and Telluride, and has partnerships with hotels, is back to the size it was this time last year, Hartman said. Inspirato itself does not own any vacation real estate, Hartman said.

A traditional membership for a family costs $24,000 for the first year. Members then pay per night for their stays, according to the company’s website.

In 2019, Inspirato added a much-heralded new subscription model. Subscribers pay $2,500 a month, which allows them to book one property at a time. Subscribers don’t pay an additional nightly rate, but they can have only one active booking in the system.

“Like Netflix we have a subscription model, and we have to have customers renew. That’s the unknown,” Hartman said.

Read more at BusinessDen.com.