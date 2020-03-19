Denver to continue restaurant inspections, won’t cover delivery services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment says it will continue restaurant health inspections even as restaurants across the city change the way they operate.

The health department sent a statement to the FOX31 Problem Solvers Wednesday, saying in part, "inspections continue as resources permit with priorities being those facilities in escalated enforcement and complaints are being responded to by level of risk to the public."

The health department says the requirements for the safe preparation of food for dining in and taking out are the same.

Restaurants across the state have been forced to rely solely on take out and delivery in the wake of the coronavirus restrictions. However, local, state and federal food safety regulations don't cover delivery services during a time when many people are relying on services like DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

Randy Layman, managing partner at Chook Charcoal Chicken says cleanliness and hygiene are more important now than ever, even without customers in his restaurant.

"Rubber gloves all the time, with deliveries we're dropping food on peoples' porches and not making human interaction," said Layman.