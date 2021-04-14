Denver to announce mask, gathering size changes as state hands over COVID-19 control to counties

DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver will be making adjustments to it local public health order regarding COVID-19 regulations.

The changes will be announced during an 11 a.m. news conference with Mayor Michael Hancock and DDPHE Executive Director Bob McDonald.

FOX31’s Vicente Arenas has learned there will changes to the mask orders and capacity limits at large gatherings, although the specific changes are not yet clear.

These changes are part of Denver’s response to the state ending its use of the COVID-19 dial framework that has been in place for nearly a year. The dial will be dropped on Friday and control will be handed over to individual counties to determine what restrictions they will use.

The changes we are told are going to be in alignment with with most other Denver Metro Counties are doing with their public health orders.

However, Denver’s order will not be similar to Douglas County’s order which will allow businesses to open at 100% capacity.

More details will be announced during the 11 a.m. news conference, which you will be able to watch live above on FOX31 NOW.