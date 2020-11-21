Denver temporarily closing Paco Sanchez COVID Testing Site to open one at Ruby Hill

DENVER (KDVR) — Beginning Monday, Denverites will have another option for COVID testing.

The city is opening a free, community testing site at Ruby Hill Park. Testing sites at Green Valley Ranch and Denver Human Services East will remain open.

The Paco Sanchez Site, which was temporarily closed due to safety concerns earlier this week, will reopen on Nov. 29.

“Resources are being shifted from the Paco Sanchez site to stand up and launch a new site at Ruby Hill Park on November 23rd,” said DPHE Spokesperson Tammy Vigil in an email.

Friday evening, workers were busy setting up that site along the South Platte River, on the south end of the park.

“This is not the ideal thing we want in the park,” said Councilmember Jolon Clark. “But at this moment in time, this is what we need, and I’m thrilled to have this here.”

Clark is optimistic the location will allow the city to avoid the problems reported at Paco Sanchez Park.

Neighbors say that site has become a safety hazard, with cars lining neighborhood blocks for hours at a time.

“Where this one is located, we’re pretty far from a residential street,” Clark says. “The way the traffic flow is set up, the way everything is set up, I think is going to be really great for the community.”

Clark says he’ll be monitoring the situation to make sure there’s limited impact on surrounding neighborhoods.

“There are going to be minor inconveniences,” he says. “But they pale to all of the stuff that we’re all dealing with to get through this year.”

City health officials are reminding people the community testing sites are designed for the uninsured and underinsured.

They’re asking people with insurance to call their primary provider for a test.