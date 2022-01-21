Denver will open 30 distribution sites for free KN95 masks

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Friday it’s shipped more than 1 million masks to be distributed around Colorado.

This comes as larger cities start to expand the number of locations where people can collect those free masks.

Midori Clark, director of library and cultural services in Aurora, said the city received over 5,000 masks and will give them away this weekend.

“We’re recommending that folks look at auroralibrary.org,” Clark said. “We’re really posting all of that information as much in real time as we possibly can.”

Clark said residents in Aurora can get their masks at libraries across town.

On Monday, the City and County of Denver is expected to announce 30 new mask distribution sites.