Denver shoppers flock to outdoor, experience-driven holiday shopping this year

DENVER (KDVR) – This is typically the busiest time of year for shopping. However, COVID-19 restrictions in Colorado have slowed the pace of holiday shopping for retailers both big and small.

“The economic fallout from COVID-19 can be felt among businesses of all sizes throughout the state,” said Chuck Berry, president of the Colorado Chamber. “But the business community in Colorado is resilient and forward-thinking, and right now, they’re focused on leading our state to an economic recovery.”

New data shows roughly one-third (33%) of businesses say they’ve experienced a slight or moderate negative impact on company success due to COVID-19. Eleven percent have experienced a strong negative impact. Small businesses have been particularly hard-hit. Sixty-five percent of small businesses (defined as having 1 to 49 employees) report being negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“I think people are very eager to leave their homes, but eager to go to the places they feel safe,” said Nick LeMasters, president and CEO of Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District. “I think that we were really able to deliver on that, delivering a really great experience for them.”

Cherry Creek North says its foot traffic is about 30 percent better than other shopping districts in Denver this year.

“We have so much going for us: a great dining scene still, great retail, this beautiful outdoor environment,” added LeMasters. “That just really makes it feel like the holidays in Cherry Creek North.”

Creating a shopping experience has been key for retailers throughout the city. Store owners in RiNo point to expanded outdoor seating at nearby restaurants, which is helping to draw in a lot of its customers.

“Generally, we have a lot of foot traffic,” said Madison Palmer with Topo Designs. While the store has seen more online activity this year, overall sales are still down.

A statewide survey from December also shows more than half of Colorado businesses expect the economic fallout of the virus to continue beyond 2021.

“As we look ahead to 2021, the biggest request we have for lawmakers is to allow employers and their employees to get to work without burdensome new tax increases or regulations,” said Berry. “Businesses have already endured one of the worst economies in decades and we can’t afford additional barriers to recovery.”