Liquor and marijuana stores can now stay open with ‘extreme social distancing’ after Denver reverses decision

DENVER (KDVR) -- Three hours after issuing a stay-at-home order that goes into effect 5 p.m. Tuesday, the City and County of Denver made changes.

Liquor and all marijuana stores can now remain open with "extreme physical distancing in place" the city said Monday evening.

The original order did not exempt liquor stores and retail marijuana shops. Only medical marijuana stores would have been allowed to operate.

Shortly after the original order was announced Monday, lines began forming outside stores through Denver as shoppers tried to make alcohol and marijuana purchases before Tuesday closures.

Other cities that have enacted similar orders around the county, such as New York City, have deemed liquor stores "essential" and kept them open.

In its update Monday, the city also said construction operations and projects will now be exempt. All other aspects of the public health order remain as they were initially announced.