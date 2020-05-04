Denver restaurants create plans for dine-in reopening

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis said Monday there is still no set date for restaurants to reopen. While the goal had been mid-May, he says now it might not be until June.

Despite the lack of a reopening date, local restaurants tell FOX31 they are coming up with plans for what the new dining-in experience may look like.

On Monday, 50 area restaurants registered for a reopening plan webinar with the consulting company CloudBreak Advisory.

“Start to think about layout and how many tables you can get in with six-foot distancing,” Steven Chevalier instructed, adding, “Use your outside area if available. Consider installing plexiglass fields similar to what the grocery stores have.”

Chevalier, the food safety consultant leading the webinar, used to be a health inspector in Denver.

“The more planning you put into place, the better you will be able to respond to any changes and public health orders that might happen,” Chevalier said.

“We have decided to hold out at least two weeks after the announced date,” Phillip Simonson, owner of Chocolate Lab said. “We want to make sure the curve doesn’t go up right before we bring people in our space.”

Chocolate Lab in Denver is sticking with takeout and delivery for at least the next few weeks. However, Simonson already has a list of ideas for his new dine-in experience.

“We are going to have three seatings a night, so up to 10 people at three different times an evening,” Simonson said. “Between each seating, the whole front of the house is getting a complete scrub-down.”

In addition to wearing face masks, employees at Chocolate Lab will also have plastic face shields to wear.

“That’s going to add another layer of protection. We’re going to do our best to keep our distance from the customers when we take our orders.”