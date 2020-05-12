Denver restaurant owner investigated for allegedly violating COVID-19 quarantine

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver restaurant owner is under investigation by the city’s health department for allegedly breaking quarantine after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

A health inspector visited Tony Pho Vietnamese Restaurant, at Federal Boulevard and W. Tennessee Ave., on Tuesday. The owner, known as Tony Le, is accused of not following health mandates.

The Problem Solvers received documentation indicating Le was tested for COVID-19 on April 23. His wife confirmed the diagnosis. She did not want her face on camera or her name used in this story.

“After we knew he got the positive for the test, we already self quarantine him at home,” she said. “Moreover, he already left the store on April 14.”

People in the community — employees at area businesses — tell a different story.

“I feel so bad because we hear a lot of rumors around here,” Le’s wife said. “People talk not good about our side.”

A confidential source, providing documentation, told the Problem Solvers Le was tested on April 23. The source said he was notified on April 26 and still had symptoms as late as April 30. Le was documented as seen at a neighboring business on April 27 and at the restaurant on April 29. He’s alleged to have worked takeout services during that time.

Again, Le’s wife says he did not violate quarantine requirements.

The City and County of Denver says those who are positive should self-quarantine until they are symptom free for 72 hours and 10 days have passed since symptom onset — or as directed by their doctor.

“He says everything normal and the doctor says this is mild COVID-19,” the wife said.

More than two weeks after taking the test, the wife says Le feels fine. She says he will be tested again and she will also be tested out of an abundance of caution.

The Problem Solvers did not see Le at the restaurant on Tuesday.