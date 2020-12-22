Denver residents urge government to provide more relief for Americans

DENVER (KDVR) — Billions of dollars in relief could be headed into the hands of Americans around the nation soon. The latest round of COVID-19 relief passed Congress tonight.

While some are praising the efforts, others say it does not go far enough. Many will be getting checks worth up to $600 dollars from the government but some say the American people deserve better.

“It’s not enough, in fact, it’s a slap in the face to all the people that have been furloughed, who’ve lost their jobs, our frontline workers, our essential workers, $600 is just not enough,” said Dr. Apryl Alexander of BLM5280.

Congress passed $900 billion of relief for American families just days before Saint Nick arrives. Key items in the plan include a $600 stimulus check for adults making less than $75,000 a year and a $300 per week unemployment benefit that will last until March.

For the owners of Denver Distillery who had to lay off their staff, the last-minute plan comes way too late.

“These people are behind two, three, four months on their rent. You know. This won’t pay their rent, it doesn’t even buy the food, it’s ridiculous. I don’t know what to do and I can’t really hire them back because it I have no business,” said Ron Tavern.

Their story is all too familiar for business owners around the nation.

While $284 billion will go towards forgivable paycheck protection program loans, many minority and women-owned business were shut out of funding last time. Congress is addressing them specifically this time around. Something advocates said is overdue.

“A countless number of minority and women-owned businesses had shut down during COVID because there was no relief during the first round of the C.A.R.E.S. Act. So, when I’m seeing a possible $12 billion towards those businesses, I think that would be a great help and support especially towards so many folks who have been preaching racial justice and equity in our system: this is another way to contribute to them,” Alexander said.

BLM5280 provided over $50,000 in assistance to people facing eviction in the state. The latest stimulus relief will also provide aid: $25 billion nationwide.

While lawmakers said this proposal is better than nothing, some are already calling for more relief. Senator Michael Bennet calling on his colleagues come back in the new year and prepare to work on it immediately.