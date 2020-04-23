Denver prohibiting possession and consumption of alcohol in parks, public spaces

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Parks and Recreation announced on Thursday new guidelines and restrictions for Denver parks and other public spaces. Although most Denver parks remain open for use, temporary changes have been rolled out to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

From Friday, April 24 through July 23, 2020, the possession and consumption of beer, wine and champagne in parks and other outdoor public spaces is prohibited.

Under the city’s current rules for alcohol, it is still prohibited to consume or be in possession of spirituous or hard liquor in parks and other public places.

Denver Parks and Recreation says the additional guidelines and restrictions listed below have been put in place to help stop the transmission of COVID-19.

Alcohol (including beer, wine and champagne) is not allowed

If you are sick, do not visit the parks

Separate at least 6 feet from others at all times

Do not gather or travel in groups

Group sports and activities are prohibited

Shared use of equipment is not allowed (i.e.: frisbees, footballs, etc.)

Bring your own hand sanitizer/washing supplies

Leash your dog to prevent accidental cross-contamination with others

Park hours are 5:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

It is advised that residents who wish to visit a park in Denver, visit the park closest to the resident. You can find a list of parks here.