Denver releases Halloween trick-or-treating guidelines

DENVER (KDVR) – We’re less than a month from Halloween, and for most children in Denver and across the United States that means trick-or-treating. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, is forcing families to rethink their traditions.

While some cities have tried to ban door-to-door candy gathering, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment has not gone that route.

It is, however, making recommendations.

First and foremost, trick-or-treaters are being encouraged to stay with family members or those who live in their home. They’re also being encouraged to keep 6-feet away from other groups.

“The more households you visit, the greater chance germs may spread and linger,” DDPHE said in an emailed update.

Those who are going door-to-door are encouraged to bring hand sanitizer and avoid touching their face. To minimize risks, sanitize between houses and wash hands immediately after returning home.

Handing out treats at the door is considered a low risk activity, but having many children reach into a bowl to grab candy or leaving a bowl outside the door could lead to spread of the virus.

DDPHE suggested leaving treats spaced out on an outdoor table and said, “it won’t hurt to disinfect your doorbell, buzzers, or other high-touch surfaces outside your home at evening’s end.”

Another reminder from DDPHE was the importance of wearing a protective mask in addition to or in lieu of a costume mask.

“Wearing a costume mask over a cloth face covering may make it hard to breathe. Instead, consider a Halloween-themed cloth face-covering as part of the costume,” DDPHE said.

For people hosting parties, DDPHE suggested holding them outdoors and limiting the number of people in attendance to ten.

“Food and drinks should be prepackaged or in single servings—no shared foods or drinks, no buffets—with hand sanitizers readily available. Also, avoid karaoke, since singing more easily spreads the virus,” DDPHE said.

The final note from DDPHE was on haunted houses. These businesses must limit capacity and enforce distancing between groups. All staff and visitors must wear face coverings. Additionally, temperature screenings are required for staff members.

“Halloween 2020 will be unlike any other in recent history. We’re dealing with a global pandemic. And for most of us, it means uncertain times. But if we are careful, if we maintain proper social distancing, if we wear our face coverings and use sanitizer, we can maintain a little bit of our traditions and enjoy a fun evening with loved ones,” said Robert McDonald, Executive Director of DDPHE and Denver’s Public Health Administrator.