Denver Public Schools to reopen this fall; combination of in-person, online learning

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools announced it will reopen in August, but families should prepare for a combination of in-person and online learning.

In a letter to DPS families, Superintendent Susana Cordova said DPS is committed to reopening in August. Cordova said health experts have advised the district to start in August because warm temperatures in late summer and early fall will reduce the likelihood of the need to interrupt school schedules due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Once school begins, Cordova said families should prepare for things to look different. Cordova said DPS is working with health experts to prioritize the safety and health of students and staff. It’ll likely mean that students participate in a combination of in-person and online learning.

DPS said it’s exploring a variety of options for next school year, including different scheduling plans. The district said varying students’ schedules would help maintain social distancing within buildings, conduct health screenings, clean facilities and school buses, and use masks.

Cordova said the district wants to find a balance between keeping students and staff safe while understanding the challenges that come with online learning as parents try to return to work.

The district plans to send out a survey to DPS families asking for input on plans.