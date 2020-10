DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools announced its partnering with Denver Health to offer free COVID-19 testing for students.

The district said testing will be available for any students experiencing illness or symptoms of COVID-19. COVID-19 tests will be offered at DPS locations, including the district’s school based health centers operated by Denver Health.

Denver Public Schools will host a virtual press conference at 11 a.m. on Thursday about its plan to offer COVID-19 testing for students.