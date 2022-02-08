Denver Public Schools to end mask mandate

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s public health department will lift the mask mandate for Denver Public Schools, FOX31 has learned.

Multiple sources tell FOX31 that the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment will make the announcement on Wednesday. The mask mandate is set to lift for most students and staff in most situations starting Feb. 25.

DPS told FOX31 that the district continues to follow state health guidelines.

The move comes after Denver removed the mask requirement citywide and as COVID-19 cases continue to dwindle in the state.