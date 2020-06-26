Denver Public Schools release guidelines for fall 2020, full in-person, online classes

Students, wearing face masks and paying attention to social distancing, study at Les Magnolias primary school during the partial lifting of coronavirus, COVID-19, lockdown regulations in Brussels, Monday, May 18, 2020. Belgium is taking the next step in its relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown on Monday, with more students going to school, markets and museums reopening and the snip of a barber’s scissors filling the air again. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Public Schools (DPS) Superintendent Susana Cordova sent a letter to employees Friday morning announcing a full in-person reopening when school resumes in August.

“Based on this new, updated guidance from our health experts, I am pleased to announce that in addition to a 100% online option for students, we are now working toward opening all schools for full, in-person instruction in August instead of a hybrid model,” Cordova wrote.

Cordova is following recommendations from the Metro Denver Health Partnership’s (MDHP) newly releashed guidance on reopening schools.

MDHP, a coalition of local health departments, emphasized the whole-child support that schools provide to the community and provided data of the limited transmission risks from students in the school setting.

In-person instruction will look different, with these changes:

There will be required health screenings of all students and staff before or as they arrive at school.

Masks will be required inside the school.

We will adjust class schedules in order to keep groups of students together and limit student movement throughout the day.

There will be no assemblies or large gatherings, and students will likely eat breakfast and lunch in their classrooms.

Schools will have supplies of hand sanitizer and soap to allow for frequent hand-washing.

School facilities will be disinfected regularly.

“Our Return to School Workgroup did a terrific job of putting together a plan for a mix of in-person and remote instruction, and if we need to, we can quickly pivot to that plan if health conditions and guidance change,” Cordova said in the letter.