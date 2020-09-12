Denver Public Schools: Kindergartners, 1st graders will begin returning to in-person classes on Sept. 28

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools announced Friday evening that kindergartners, first graders and some second grade students will begin returning to in-person classes on Sept. 28.

“We’re excited to announce that kindergarten and first-grade students, and students in primary special education centers (grades K-2), will be the next groups to return to in-person learning,” DPS said in a statement. “We want to give students and teachers plenty of time to adjust to the important health and safety protocols at school, so they may begin with shorter days where students can participate in orientations to learn new routines and how to navigate their new classrooms.”

Between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2, kindergarten students, some first graders and primary special education center students will resume in-person learning.

Between Oct. 5 and Oct. 9, all first-grade students will phase back into in-person learning.

“Our principals will be working with their teams over the next week to put their specific plans together for a safe, gradual return of these students. As those plans are completed, you will be receiving details from your child’s school,” DPS said.

In July, the district announced it would be 100% online until the end of the first quarter on Oct. 16.

The district did not announce any plans to resume in-person classes before mid-October for any other grade levels.