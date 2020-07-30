Denver Public Schools’ effort to provide laptops and internet to every student

Teenage girl studying with video online lesson at home family in isolation covid-19. Homeschooling and distance learning

DENVER (KDVR) — School districts across the state are doing everything they can to make sure students have proper technology and internet access to begin remote learning in August.

Out of Denver Public School’s 90,000+ students, 96% of families have access to the internet. Back in March, that number was only 92%.

“It is our priority to make sure every single student has access to technology and internet at home,” said Lara Hussain, MyTech Director for Denver Public Schools.

Denver Public School has 58,000 devices (laptops, electronics, etc.) available to distribute to students, as well as 2,700 wifi hotspots for internet access.

In April, only 65% of students reported having a device (such as a laptop) to use for remote learning. By May, DPS got that figure up to 90%.

“There’s still work that needs to be done, but that is our big focus as we move into the school year,” said Hussain.

Denver Public Schools acknowledges there will still be some families struggling to grasp remote learning at the beginning of the school year, but Hussain said the district’s staff plans work with parents and students to make the transition easier.

“We are going to get as close as we can. It’s a moving target,” Hussain said.

Denver Public Schools plans to distribute laptops and other devices in the coming weeks.

It wants to remind parents: XFINITY wifi hotspots are available to anyone who needs them for free (even non XFINITY subscribers).

It also wants to remind families about Comcast’s new Internet Essentials service, where customers will receive two free months of internet service.