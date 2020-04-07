Denver Public Schools adds meal deliveries, new pick up sites

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Public Schools (DPS) adds 12 new meal pickup sites and enhances a meal delivery program for families.

Now 24 grab-and-go locations are available around the city. Breakfast and lunch pick ups are open weekdays from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., with meals for kids and adults. Families can also take food home for the weekend each Friday.

Today DPS launched a new, enhanced meal delivery program. Yellow school buses stop at each site for 20-30 minutes to hand out breakfast and lunch. On Fridays weekend breakfast and lunch are also available for pickup.

Dinner pick ups are available at select Denver recreation centers weekdays from 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. for children 18 years old and younger.

The current stay-at-home order does not affect the meal program, and students do not need to be present for adults to pick up meals. Vegetarian options are available.

More details, including grab-and-go pickup locations and the new meal delivery schedule, can be found on the Food Distribution page.