Denver Public Library resumes limited in-person service in July, book drops now open

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Public Library announced that book drops are now open, with limited curbside service beginning on July 7.

“We know that our customers are eager to return materials and pick up new items,” said Michelle Jeske, city librarian.

“Our teams have been working diligently behind the scenes to begin to phase in services with customer and staff safety top of mind.”

Curbside service by appointment is available for holds placed prior to closure beginning Tuesday, July 7. New holds for materials can be placed beginning July 13.

Book drops are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week except for the following branches:

Smiley and Byers (both closed for a planned renovation)

Montbello (temporarily closed for construction)

Due dates have been extended to July 20 to give customers time to return their materials.

Customers are asked to wear a face covering and maintain physical distancing guidelines by remaining six feet apart when returning materials.

Children’s storytimes, programming for kids, teens, adults and more are all available online. The library also has phone service available for customers without access to the internet by calling (720) 865-1111, Monday through Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

All returned materials will be quarantined for three days before they are checked in to maintain staff safety.

Book donations will not be accepted at this time.