Denver PrideFest goes virtual for 2020

DENVER (KDVR) — Rex Fuller, CEO of The Center on Colfax, announced Monday that this year’s Denver PrideFest will be a virtual celebration. The change provides a safe way to celebrate the culture and heritage of the LGBTQ community while preventing spread of the coronavirus.

“We exhausted every option before making this decision, including postponing the event to later in the summer, which just wasn’t possible,” Fuller explained.

“Although we will miss the energy of an in-person gathering, protecting the safety and health of the attendees, staff and volunteers who make PrideFest so special is paramount.”

Potential virtual activities include:

Virtual parade: The Center will ask community businesses and organizations to enter fun-filled videos that will be livestreamed as a “parade” with live commentary.

Virtual 5K: People will enter the 5K, run their race and submit their time independently. The Center will reward their efforts with a t-shirt and other prizes.

Virtual entertainment: The Center is working to gather online entertainment from performers who were previously scheduled to perform live.

Virtual dance party: DJs from various clubs around town will present a dance party via Twitch.

Virtual Exhibitor Page: An online marketplace will allow the public to virtually browse a collection of exhibitors who will sell merchandise online.

Pride Decorating Contest: The Center will encourage the public to decorate their houses or apartment balconies for pride and share their photos online.

Pride Job Fair: Job seekers will be able to visit an online job board that will post jobs from LGBT-friendly employers.

The Center hopes to raise $100,000 through its virtual celebration, about 10 percent of the annual revenue the event generates.

Details about other events will be communicated through DenverPride.org and social media channels.