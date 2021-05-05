Denver prepares for workers to return to their offices

DENVER (KDVR) — Are you planning to return to an office in Denver soon? Many companies have slowly started bringing workers back as vaccination rates grow and precautions are loosened.

Currently, about one-third of Coloradans are considered fully vaccinated and nearly half have had at least one dose.

The state has loosened mask restrictions in places where 80% of people are vaccinated, and while the City of Denver still has higher case rates than other parts of the state it is slowly reducing restrictions.

In April, Mayor Michael Hancock announced that Denver would operate under restrictions that matched the state’s Level Blue guidelines for 30 days and then reassess the situation. That reassessment is set to take place in the next week, with a new local health order set to be announced before May 16.

Hancock will be speaking about the city’s plans to bring employees back to offices at 11 a.m. He will be joined by Mike Johnston, the chairman of COVIDCheck Colorado, Tami Door, the president and CEO of Downtown Denver Partnership and Debra Johnson, the general manager of RTD.

