Denver offers free PPE kits for small businesses & nonprofits

Denver (KDVR) –- Starting Monday, Denver small businesses and nonprofits can register for a free personal protective equipment (PPE) kit, provided by the City & County of Denver.

Registration is for small businesses or nonprofits that are located in the City & County of Denver, have 25 or fewer employees and have been operating prior to March 1, 2020.

“We are grateful to be able to provide this support to our small businesses and nonprofits in Denver to help them with keeping their employees, customers, and volunteers safe, and beyond the kits, we are also providing educational materials to promote the importance and proper use of the PPE.” Eric Hiraga, Executive Director of Denver Economic Development & Opportunity

PPE Kit Contents:

One 64oz. hand sanitizer

40 1oz. hand sanitizers

)ne gallon of surface disinfectant

100 surgical masks

One non-contact thermometer

10 face shields

Coronavirus Relief Funds were used to create the program in partnership with the city’s Economic Relief and Recovery Council.