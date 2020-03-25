Denver nonprofit helping feed those left jobless due to COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday afternoon, nonprofit Feeding Denver’s Hungry handed out bags of groceries to Denver families experiencing food insecurity due to COVID-19.

“We’re able to give everyone who comes here three or four bags of groceries,” volunteer and owner of Mile High Comics Charles Rozanski told FOX31.

Items include pasta, canned goods, meal kits, fresh fruits and vegetables, soft drinks and water. They even have food available for dogs and cats.

“We treat you like we treat ourselves. We give you what we eat ourselves and that’s it,” volunteer Deja Gill said.

Feeding Denver’s Hungry typically serves homeless populations.

“Our volunteers are not wealthy,” Rozanski said. “We’re all people that have slept under a bridge and know what it’s like to be cold and to be hungry.”

On the last Thursday of every month, they give out 1,000 bags of groceries. They will still do that this month. Tuesday’s grocery hand-out is an extra effort.

“A lot of people are living paycheck-to-paycheck these days and we are incredibly sympathetic to those folks and understand that they have nothing going into this quarantine period,” Rozanski said.

According to Rozanski, Feeding Denver’s Hungry founder Jim Scharper spent $15,000 of his own money to purchase three 26-foot truck loads of food for the giveaways.

“A $5 donation to us pretty much turns into $100 worth of food we can give away to people who are hungry,” Rozanski said.

About 250 families lined up, while keeping with social distancing, for assistance.

“I never once thought I would be here,” Christian Peralta told FOX31.

He worked at an Italian restaurant but no longer has a job due to the outbreak.

“Once this whole thing started, I was terrified making ends meet,” he said. “It takes so much of the load off of us and everyone in the family. Just knowing that we have food in the fridge is going to be amazing.”