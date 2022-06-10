DENVER (KDVR) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved Denver County to Level Red for community transmission due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the county.

The CDC said areas in a Level Red should do the following:

The positivity rate in Denver is at 12.2% as of Thursday.

“While case rates in our community are higher than they have been in recent months, they are far from where they were during the omicron surge. Rates of hospitalization continue to be low, especially among people who are vaccinated and our hospital capacity is not in jeopardy,” the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment said on Friday.

As cases rise in the county, data shows that deaths are not rising.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment said COVID-19 cases are expected to fluctuate in the county throughout the summer.