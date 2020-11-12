Denver mom helps save teenage son battling severe COVID-19 symptoms

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver mom says she had to perform life-saving measures on her teenage son as he struggled to breathe hours before being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Alisha Cdebaca’s 16-year-old son Marciano is now recovering at Denver Health. She says she wasn’t concerned about him getting seriously sick from the virus because of his age and overall health.

Cdebaca says her son’s friend shouted to her from the basement Monday night, saying he wasn’t waking up.

“I ran downstairs and he was slouched over in his chair with his eyes rolled back,” said Cdebaca.

She says she spent the next 15 minutes on the phone with 911 while performing chest compressions on her son.

“He was gasping for air. He would stop and his lips were turning blue. That’s when I’d panic and scream like, ‘Where is the ambulance?'” said Cdebaca, “I really felt like he was going to die.”

Hours later, they learned Marciano tested positive for COVID-19. Cdebaca says he doesn’t have any underlying health conditions and only started coughing that morning.

“I was like, ‘How is this possible?’ And they were like, ‘It can happen to anyone.’ I know it can but I didn’t think it would. He’s never had any health issues or anything,” said Cdebaca.

The latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows 1,304 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, including cases that have not yet been confirmed. As of this week, less than three percent of hospitalized patients were age 19 or younger. Recent data also shows that same age group accounts for about 15 percent of all cases in the state.

Cdebaca shared her story on social media in an effort to alert other parents. Marciano is out of the ICU and recovering at Denver Health. Cdebaca is hopeful he will return home within a few days.

“I’m grateful that he’s getting better but I would never want anyone to have to deal with that with their kids. It’s really hard,” said Cdebaca.