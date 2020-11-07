Denver middle of the pack for positivity rates

DENVER (KDVR) — For all the noise of curfew and potential shutdowns, Denver’s week of tightening restrictions and rising numbers is part of a national trend. Denver is in the middle of the pack as far as one of the pandemic’s most important statistics.

Denver’s statistics are matching the nation’s overall – record-setting numbers of hospitalizations and cases.

Denver’s move to the Home by 10 order this afternoon has citizens wondering how much longer until the city issues a stay at home order to curb rising statistics.

Positivity rates are directly tied to Stay at Home orders. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recommends counties move to Stay at Home orders once their average positivity rate passes 15%.

Denver’s 11% positivity rate puts it on the upper end of average for the positivity rates of comparably-sized cities.