Denver metro restaurants prepare for frigid Valentine’s Day



DENVER (KDVR) — Restaurants across the Denver metro are preparing for one of their biggest weekends of the year. But now, this Valentine’s Day, both COVID-19 restrictions and extremely cold temperatures will pose challenges for struggling businesses.

But many have found a way to keep diners warm – even outdoors.

Fifty heated tents usually used for ice fishing have been set up at the West Main Taproom in Parker. The restaurant bar is ready for the brutal cold temps this Valentine’s Day Weekend.

Service Manager Michael Strauss said, “We have a guy on standby. His job is just to fill propane tanks. So, we make sure if it runs out, we’ve got another to keep you warm.”

The tents were brought in to help meet COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

With less room to seat people inside, the mini, canvass-covered dining rooms will help save the day.

At Cranelli’s Italian Restaurant in Lone Tree, an enclosed patio with towering heaters, as well as outdoor domes, are in big demand for this weekend.

One diner who was sitting in a transparent dome said, “This heats up. You really are warm. And she does have heaters, but I’ve never needed them, even in a snowstorm.”

Possible record low temperatures are expected and could put the domes to the test.

It seems customers are adjusting well to a new normal.

Cranelli’s Owner Lasinda Crane said, “They get it. They understand they might have a breeze. The door’s going to open and they’re going to feel it.”

While many of the reservations are already taken, the two restaurants FOX31 talked to Thursday say it is always best to call to see if any seating is still available.