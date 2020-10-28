Denver metro five county COVID outbreak source breakdown

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver metro’s counties are tightening COVID-19 protocols in response to a new surge in cases, hospitalizations, and outbreaks. They’re likely coming from similar places.

Throughout September and October, Colorado has seen more outbreaks per week than ever before.

Defined as more than two people with confirmed coronavirus from the same spot within two weeks, outbreaks began in healthcare facilities in March and April. Those locations still make a plurality of weekly outbreaks, but in fall outbreaks began from common areas.

In Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties, the next most frequent sources of COVID-19 outbreaks are child care centers, offices/indoor work spaces, schools K-12, sit-down restaurants and retailers.

Neither gyms nor bars heavily represent outbreak locations. Indoor entertainment/recreation has only produced six outbreaks in the five metro counties, while bars/taverns/breweries have produced only three.

Each of the five Denver metro counties has experienced an uptick in outbreaks from these sources. Typically, each county saw an average half a dozen new outbreaks every week. Numbers trended noticeable upward beginning in late September and early October.

Adams County saw an increase in outbreaks from child care centers, offices/indoor work spaces, schools K-12, sit-down restaurants and retailers, including three school outbreaks in a single day.

Arapahoe County experienced four school outbreaks in October and three office/indoor workspace outbreak.

Denver County had nine child care center outbreaks in October, along with three school outbreaks.

Douglas County’s outbreaks have stayed remarkably steady in pace throughout the pandemic. The only recent blip was a single burst of four school outbreaks within a week.

Jefferson County charted five school outbreaks in October, three child care center outbreaks, and four restaurant outbreaks.