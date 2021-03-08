Denver metro can drink till 1 or 2 a.m. – how late can you get a drink in your county?

Bartender Kellie Mottiqua prepares drinks at Bridgetown Taphouse in Ambridge, Penn. Earlier in the day Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine announced a series of orders and advisories, including a stay-at-home advisory, and an order suspending all alcohol sales in bars, restaurants or catered events during the night before Thanksgiving. (Emily Matthews/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) — Restaurants in metro Denver are approaching their old last calls for alcoholic beverages. New rules signed by Gov. Jared Polis will push last calls to 1 a.m. or 2 a.m, depending on the county.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment changed a list of COVID protocols March 8. Among other changes, restaurants have expanded last calls two hours.

The state COVID dial designates Levels Red, Orange, Yellow, Blue and Green for each of Colorado’s counties. The warmer the color, the heavier the restrictions. Most counties are currently either Level Yellow or Level Blue.

According to the new rules, counties in Level Blue now have a last call of 2 a.m., counties in Level Yellow have a last call of 1 a.m. and counties in Level Orange have a last call of midnight.

This mean all restaurants in the Denver metro area may now serve alcohol until 1 a.m. or 2 a.m.

Jefferson, Broomfield, Gilpin and Clear Creek counties are currently in Level Blue, while Boulder, Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties are in Level Yellow.