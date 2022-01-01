Denver mayor tests positive with COVID

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock wears a face mask as he heads into a news conference on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Denver. (File, AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said he has tested positive with COVID-19 on Saturday.

“I’ve tested positive for Covid and I am now quarantining with mild symptoms. Please, if you haven’t been vaccinated, get vaccinated. If you are vaccinated, make sure you get the booster. It’s making a big difference in my case,” he said in a tweet.

New data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows that omicron has become the overwhelmingly dominant variant in Colorado in a matter of weeks.

According to state sequencing data, omicron now accounts for 91.18% of cases in the state, with delta accounting for the rest.