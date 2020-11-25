Denver Mayor Hancock travels for Thanksgiving despite urging others to avoid gatherings

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock traveled by air to see family for Thanksgiving, following recent public statements he made urging people to avoid gathering with others outside their households.

“The Mayor is not hosting his traditional large family dinner this year, but instead traveling alone to join his wife and daughter where the three of them will celebrate Thanksgiving at her residence instead of having them travel back to Denver,” a city spokesperson said in an statement to FOX31.

Hancock’s daughter lives in Mississippi.

“Upon return, he will follow all necessary health and safety guidance and quarantine,” the spokesperson said.

A tweet from the mayor’s account on Wednesday morning said, “Pass the potatoes, not COVID,” and “Host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners. Avoid travel, if you can.”

Hancock had made multiple similar public statements recently as the number of Coronavirus cases rise and increased restrictions have gone into effect in the County and County of Denver, and across Colorado.

