Denver mask restrictions lifted, businesses can choose to keep in place

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s indoor mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will end Sunday, Mayor Michael Hancock announced Friday afternoon.

Hancock said the City and County of Denver will follow the state’s guidance.

People who are fully vaccinated will not need to wear a mask indoors in most settings. Exceptions to the order include hospitals, the airport and childcare centers.

Those who are not vaccinated are encouraged to continue to wear a mask.

Vaccinated or not, businesses can still require a mask.

“For us here at our shop, we’re going to suggest you have one on, but we’re going to leave it up to the individual coming into the space,” Chocolate Lab’s owner Phil Simonson said.

Chocolate Lab’s staff is fully vaccinated but Simonson wants to play it safe for at least the next month or two. They plan to continue to keep tables six feet apart and staff in mask while speaking to customers.

“I think it’s good for our industry because we’ve been hit so hard in this pandemic, now being able to go back to 100% capacity will be better for us as an industry,” Simonson said. “I am concerned about mask removals and things like that still because I don’t think we are far along with the vaccinations.”

Over at Posh the Salon, stylists like Meredith Vanley can’t wait to see their customer’s smiles again.

“I think we still have the same responsibilities to the public, if you don’t feel well reschedule, if you’ve been exposed reschedule, but I guess we’re going to go back to normal and see more smiling,” Vanley said.

Vanley said she won’t get rid of her mask just yet though to ensure her clients have the most comforting experience for them.

“Of course we will respect our clients, if they are not comfortable, your stylist will put a mask on,” Vanley said. “It’s all about the client right now and keeping them safe and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

Denver also announced there will be no more capacity limits or distancing requirements in stores, offices, restaurants, bars, gyms and other places.

Coors Field will increase capacity to 70% on June 1.