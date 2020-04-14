Denver man who was in ICU recovers from COVID-19, describes experience

DENVER (KDVR) – A Denver man is on the road to recovery after surviving the coronavirus.

Fabian Mackintosh was in the intensive care unit and hooked up to a mechanical ventilator. Doctors told his wife he likely would not make it.

“This really nailed me to the wall in a matter of days,” Fabian Mackintosh said.

Mackintosh, 43, just spent the last three excruciating weeks battling coronavirus. Unable to have visitors or his family by his side, he recounts noises that kept him up at night.

“At night, you can hear the ICU room alarms going off. Hearing the doctors’ and nurses’ footsteps pounding up the hallway as they were running to go save someone’s life. I think that was probably the worst part, knowing that I was all alone and my alarms could be going off at any minute.”

Mackintosh says he never showed any of the classic symptoms of COVID-19 before being hospitalized on March 25. Instead, he thought he had a stomach bug.

“It seems to be that there’s some sort of checklist. The fever, shortness of breath, tightness in chest or body aches – I didn’t have any of that. What happened to me is I had severe diarrhea,” Mackintosh said.

Doctor’s also found fluid on his lungs. After five days on a ventilator, Fabian’s condition improved and he was weaned off the machine. But he saw first-hand the toll the COVID-19 was having on his medical staff.

“Being in the ICU, my blinds were open and I could see out. To look at these nurses and doctors at the end of their shift burying their heads in their hands and watching them sobbing and trying to comfort each other was very, very hard to deal with,” Mackintosh said.

Mackintosh was elated to be discharged from the hospital. But doctors kept him on oxygen and he still could not hug his children right away.

“They do little walk-byes and blow kisses. One of the hard parts was having my 3-year-old daughter bang on the bedroom door crying for daddy because she knew I was in there.”

Now, Fabian uses an oxygen meter each hour to monitor his levels. He is thankful to be reunited with his wife and children. He urges others to take the importance of social distancing seriously.

“The people who are very cavalier about this, they should understand it’s really not just about them – it’s about the people that are shopping next to you and the type of precautions you’re taking.”

Fabian said doctors at St. Joseph hospital told him he was their first COVID-19 patient to get off of a ventilator and make a full recovery.