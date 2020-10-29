Denver man dealing with COVID-19 symptoms months after testing positive

DENVER (KDVR) – We are learning more about a man who is now front-and-center in the war on COVID-19 in Colorado.

Clarence Troutman’s battle against the coronavirus even captured the attention of Gov. Jared Polis.

To see him walking around seems like a miracle.

“I was in ICU and in a coma for about three to four weeks,” said Troutman.

Troutman survived after becoming ill at the end of March. He thought he had a bad cold. Turns out, it was COVID.

He spent 22 days on a ventilator.

At his home in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, he described what it was like to awaken from the coma.

“I was shocked. And man, I cried like for 10 minutes and your gut reaction is, I’ve lost 30 days of my life. I can’t get back. Then when you realize what’s going on you say, ‘Thank you. I’m so glad I’m here. I made it,'” Troutman said.

With COVID cases dramatically rising again in Colorado, Troutman is speaking out.

Troutman had to learn to walk again. He still has trouble breathing and his hands are still swollen.

He is what some describe as a “long-hauler.”

Now, he is hoping others take extra precautions.

“The restrictions may seem inconvenient. They are for the best. We have to do all we can to protect ourselves and each other, of course, because this disease is deadly,” added Troutman.

Troutman’s recovery will continue for some time. His family and friends are just glad to have him back home for now.

Troutman, a broadband tech, still has not been able to go back to work.