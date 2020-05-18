Denver Macy’s stores are now open

DENVER (KDVR) – Macy’s Cherry Creek and Northfield Stapleton stores are now open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in store shopping, curbside delivery and in-store pick up.

“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s stores in the Denver community,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s.

“We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy.”

Macy’s has implemented safety and wellness procedures:

Frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces

Implementing social distancing guidelines to maintain 6 feet between all customers and colleagues

Installing sanitation stations in frequently visited locations

Plexiglass at select registers

Asking colleagues to wear face masks and to perform daily wellness checks before reporting to work.

Macy’s locations available for In-Store Shopping, Curbside Delivery and In-Store Pick-up:

Macy’s Aurora Town Center

Macy’s Boulder Twenty Ninth Street

Macy’s Chapel Hills

Macy’s Cherry Creek - Furniture store open for in store shopping

Macy’s Flat Iron Crossing

Macy’s Fort Collins Foothills Fashion

Macy’s Loveland Shops At Centerra

Macy’s Northfield Stapleton

Macy’s Orchard Town Center

Macy’s Park Meadows

Macy’s Southglenn Streets - Furniture store open for in store shopping

Macy’s Southwest Plaza