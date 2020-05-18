Denver Macy’s stores are now open

DENVER (KDVR) – Macy’s Cherry Creek and Northfield Stapleton stores are now open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in store shopping, curbside delivery and in-store pick up.
“We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s stores in the Denver community,” said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s.
“We’re introducing new precautions to keep your family and ours safe and are now offering curbside pick-up to make getting what you want quick and easy.”
Macy’s has implemented safety and wellness procedures:
- Frequent and enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces
- Implementing social distancing guidelines to maintain 6 feet between all customers and colleagues
- Installing sanitation stations in frequently visited locations
- Plexiglass at select registers
- Asking colleagues to wear face masks and to perform daily wellness checks before reporting to work.
Macy’s locations available for In-Store Shopping, Curbside Delivery and In-Store Pick-up:
- Macy’s Aurora Town Center
- Macy’s Boulder Twenty Ninth Street
- Macy’s Chapel Hills
- Macy’s Cherry Creek - Furniture store open for in store shopping
- Macy’s Flat Iron Crossing
- Macy’s Fort Collins Foothills Fashion
- Macy’s Loveland Shops At Centerra
- Macy’s Northfield Stapleton
- Macy’s Orchard Town Center
- Macy’s Park Meadows
- Macy’s Southglenn Streets - Furniture store open for in store shopping
- Macy’s Southwest Plaza