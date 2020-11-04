Denver leaders considering ‘every possibility’ to curb COVID-19 spread

DENVER (KDVR) — As the number of COVID-19 cases in Denver continues to grow, city leaders and health officials are looking at new ways to protect residents.

Last week Denver County moved from Safer At Home Level 2 (now called Level Yellow) to Safer at Home Level 3 (now called Level Orange). However since that announcement the positivity rate has continued to grow.

Now, Denver is working to prevent even more restrictions and avoid going to Stay At Home/Level Red.

“Every possibility is on the table right now – first to get this spike under control – and second, to avoid a stay at home order,” Theresa Marchetta, a spokesperson for the city, told FOX31 when asked about implementing a curfew.

On Wednesday Broomfield, Jefferson and Boulder counties all announced that they are going to Level Orange within the next week.