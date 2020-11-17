Denver, Jeffco among 10-15 counties to increase COVID-19 restrictions, close indoor dining

A tester prepares to administer a swab test at a drive-in COVID-19 testing site Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Federal Heights, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Between 10 and 15 Colorado counties will soon move to an increased level of restrictions due to COVID-19, while avoiding a stay-at-home order, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday.

The state is changing its COVID-19 dial framework starting Friday, which uses metrics on cases and hospitalizations to categorize counties.

The 10 to 15 counties moving to a new “Level Red” will have no indoor dining, an 8 p.m. last call, and indoor gyms limited to 10% or 10 people per room, among other restrictions.

Restaurants in counties at this “severe risk” level will be allowed to offer takeout, delivery and outdoor/open-air dining, where customers may only sit with members of their household.

A full list of counties and dates for the changes has not been released, but some counties have made announcements.

  • Arapahoe County will be at Level Red on Friday at 5 p.m., Sheridan Mayor Tara Beiter-Fluhr tweeted.
  • Denver city and county will move to Level Red soon, Mayor Micheal Hancock said at the Tuesday news conference.
  • Jefferson County will move to the new level of restrictions on Friday, its health department announced.
  • Mesa County expects to move to Level Red on Friday, its public health department said.

An higher “Level Purple” will top the dial starting Friday, but Polis did not announce that any counties will immediately be at that “extreme risk” level.

Cases and hospitalizations in Colorado hit all-time daily highs this month.

New “Level Red” & “Level Purple” restrictions

The new dial and table below are effective Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. See the details for all levels from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

LEVEL RED:
SEVERE RISK		LEVEL PURPLE:
EXTREME RISK
High Risk PopulationsStay at Home

Eligible for worker benefits and mandatory prioritization for remote work  		Stay at Home Ordered

Eligible for worker benefits and mandatory prioritization for remote work  
VariancesNot eligible

current variances reevaluated		Not eligible

Current variances revoked unless specifically allowed 
Personal Gathering SizeNoneNone
ChildcareOpenOpen
P-12 SchoolsP-5 in person suggested, or hybrid or remote as appropriate

Middle school in-person, hybrid,  or remote suggested,

High school hybrid or remote suggested		In-person, hybrid, or remote as appropriate
Higher EducationRemote suggested, limited in-person when necessaryRemote suggested, very limited in-person when necessary
Places of Worship and Life Rites – Indoor unseated functions25%, 50 (with calculator)Remote, virtual service, or outdoor are strongly encouraged; indoors up to 10 
Places of Worship and Life Rites – Indoor seated functions25%, 50 person capRemote, virtual service, or outdoor are strongly encouraged; indoors up to 10 
Places of Worship and Life Rites – Outdoors6ft between parties outdoors, per local zoning6ft between parties outdoors, per local zoning
RestaurantsIndoor dining closed. Take out, curbside, delivery, or to go, outdoor/open air with only groups of own household is open.Indoor and outdoor dining closed. Take out, delivery, or to go is open.
Last Call8pm (on premise)No on premise service
Non-Critical  Manufacturing25%, 5010%/25
Offices10%, Remote work is strongly encouraged Remote work or Closed
BarsClosedClosed
Gyms/Fitness10%, 10 indoors per room, or outdoors in groups less than 10. Reservations requiredVirtual, or outdoors in groups less than 10
Group Sports and CampsVirtual, or outdoors in groups less than 10Virtual, or outdoors in groups less than 10
Critical and Non Critical Retail50% with increased curbside pick up, and delivery. Dedicated senior and at-risk hours encouraged.Curbside, pick up, and delivery
Personal Services25%, 25Closed
Limited Health Care Settings25%, 2510%, 25
Indoor Unseated EventsClosed Closed
Indoor Seated Events and EntertainmentClosed Closed
Outdoor Unseated Events and Entertainment25%, 75 people (with calculator), attended only with members of your own household and 6ft spacing between groupsClosed
Outdoor Seated Events and Entertainment25%, 75 people (6ft distancing between parties), attended only with members of your own household and 6ft spacing between groupsClosed
Outdoor Guided Services  and Entertainment25%, 1025%, up to 10 only in your own household
Source: CDPHE COVID-19 Dial Website

