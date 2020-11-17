Denver, Jeffco among 10-15 counties to increase COVID-19 restrictions, close indoor dining

DENVER (KDVR) — Between 10 and 15 Colorado counties will soon move to an increased level of restrictions due to COVID-19, while avoiding a stay-at-home order, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday.

The state is changing its COVID-19 dial framework starting Friday, which uses metrics on cases and hospitalizations to categorize counties.

The 10 to 15 counties moving to a new “Level Red” will have no indoor dining, an 8 p.m. last call, and indoor gyms limited to 10% or 10 people per room, among other restrictions.

Restaurants in counties at this “severe risk” level will be allowed to offer takeout, delivery and outdoor/open-air dining, where customers may only sit with members of their household.

A full list of counties and dates for the changes has not been released, but some counties have made announcements.

Arapahoe County will be at Level Red on Friday at 5 p.m., Sheridan Mayor Tara Beiter-Fluhr tweeted.

Denver city and county will move to Level Red soon, Mayor Micheal Hancock said at the Tuesday news conference.

Jefferson County will move to the new level of restrictions on Friday, its health department announced.

Mesa County expects to move to Level Red on Friday, its public health department said.

An higher “Level Purple” will top the dial starting Friday, but Polis did not announce that any counties will immediately be at that “extreme risk” level.

Cases and hospitalizations in Colorado hit all-time daily highs this month.

New “Level Red” & “Level Purple” restrictions

The new dial and table below are effective Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. See the details for all levels from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

LEVEL RED:

SEVERE RISK LEVEL PURPLE:

EXTREME RISK High Risk Populations Stay at Home



Eligible for worker benefits and mandatory prioritization for remote work Stay at Home Ordered



Eligible for worker benefits and mandatory prioritization for remote work Variances Not eligible



current variances reevaluated Not eligible



Current variances revoked unless specifically allowed Personal Gathering Size None None Childcare Open Open P-12 Schools P-5 in person suggested, or hybrid or remote as appropriate



Middle school in-person, hybrid, or remote suggested,



High school hybrid or remote suggested In-person, hybrid, or remote as appropriate Higher Education Remote suggested, limited in-person when necessary Remote suggested, very limited in-person when necessary Places of Worship and Life Rites – Indoor unseated functions 25%, 50 (with calculator) Remote, virtual service, or outdoor are strongly encouraged; indoors up to 10 Places of Worship and Life Rites – Indoor seated functions 25%, 50 person cap Remote, virtual service, or outdoor are strongly encouraged; indoors up to 10 Places of Worship and Life Rites – Outdoors 6ft between parties outdoors, per local zoning 6ft between parties outdoors, per local zoning Restaurants Indoor dining closed. Take out, curbside, delivery, or to go, outdoor/open air with only groups of own household is open. Indoor and outdoor dining closed. Take out, delivery, or to go is open. Last Call 8pm (on premise) No on premise service Non-Critical Manufacturing 25%, 50 10%/25 Offices 10%, Remote work is strongly encouraged Remote work or Closed Bars Closed Closed Gyms/Fitness 10%, 10 indoors per room, or outdoors in groups less than 10. Reservations required Virtual, or outdoors in groups less than 10 Group Sports and Camps Virtual, or outdoors in groups less than 10 Virtual, or outdoors in groups less than 10 Critical and Non Critical Retail 50% with increased curbside pick up, and delivery. Dedicated senior and at-risk hours encouraged. Curbside, pick up, and delivery Personal Services 25%, 25 Closed Limited Health Care Settings 25%, 25 10%, 25 Indoor Unseated Events Closed Closed Indoor Seated Events and Entertainment Closed Closed Outdoor Unseated Events and Entertainment 25%, 75 people (with calculator), attended only with members of your own household and 6ft spacing between groups Closed Outdoor Seated Events and Entertainment 25%, 75 people (6ft distancing between parties), attended only with members of your own household and 6ft spacing between groups Closed Outdoor Guided Services and Entertainment 25%, 10 25%, up to 10 only in your own household Source: CDPHE COVID-19 Dial Website