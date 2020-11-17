Denver, Jeffco among 10-15 counties to increase COVID-19 restrictions, close indoor dining

DENVER (KDVR) — Between 10 and 15 Colorado counties will soon move to an increased level of restrictions due to COVID-19, while avoiding a stay-at-home order, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday.
The state is changing its COVID-19 dial framework starting Friday, which uses metrics on cases and hospitalizations to categorize counties.
The 10 to 15 counties moving to a new “Level Red” will have no indoor dining, an 8 p.m. last call, and indoor gyms limited to 10% or 10 people per room, among other restrictions.
Restaurants in counties at this “severe risk” level will be allowed to offer takeout, delivery and outdoor/open-air dining, where customers may only sit with members of their household.
A full list of counties and dates for the changes has not been released, but some counties have made announcements.
- Arapahoe County will be at Level Red on Friday at 5 p.m., Sheridan Mayor Tara Beiter-Fluhr tweeted.
- Denver city and county will move to Level Red soon, Mayor Micheal Hancock said at the Tuesday news conference.
- Jefferson County will move to the new level of restrictions on Friday, its health department announced.
- Mesa County expects to move to Level Red on Friday, its public health department said.
An higher “Level Purple” will top the dial starting Friday, but Polis did not announce that any counties will immediately be at that “extreme risk” level.
Cases and hospitalizations in Colorado hit all-time daily highs this month.
New “Level Red” & “Level Purple” restrictions
The new dial and table below are effective Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. See the details for all levels from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
|LEVEL RED:
SEVERE RISK
|LEVEL PURPLE:
EXTREME RISK
|High Risk Populations
|Stay at Home
Eligible for worker benefits and mandatory prioritization for remote work
|Stay at Home Ordered
Eligible for worker benefits and mandatory prioritization for remote work
|Variances
|Not eligible
current variances reevaluated
|Not eligible
Current variances revoked unless specifically allowed
|Personal Gathering Size
|None
|None
|Childcare
|Open
|Open
|P-12 Schools
|P-5 in person suggested, or hybrid or remote as appropriate
Middle school in-person, hybrid, or remote suggested,
High school hybrid or remote suggested
|In-person, hybrid, or remote as appropriate
|Higher Education
|Remote suggested, limited in-person when necessary
|Remote suggested, very limited in-person when necessary
|Places of Worship and Life Rites – Indoor unseated functions
|25%, 50 (with calculator)
|Remote, virtual service, or outdoor are strongly encouraged; indoors up to 10
|Places of Worship and Life Rites – Indoor seated functions
|25%, 50 person cap
|Remote, virtual service, or outdoor are strongly encouraged; indoors up to 10
|Places of Worship and Life Rites – Outdoors
|6ft between parties outdoors, per local zoning
|6ft between parties outdoors, per local zoning
|Restaurants
|Indoor dining closed. Take out, curbside, delivery, or to go, outdoor/open air with only groups of own household is open.
|Indoor and outdoor dining closed. Take out, delivery, or to go is open.
|Last Call
|8pm (on premise)
|No on premise service
|Non-Critical Manufacturing
|25%, 50
|10%/25
|Offices
|10%, Remote work is strongly encouraged
|Remote work or Closed
|Bars
|Closed
|Closed
|Gyms/Fitness
|10%, 10 indoors per room, or outdoors in groups less than 10. Reservations required
|Virtual, or outdoors in groups less than 10
|Group Sports and Camps
|Virtual, or outdoors in groups less than 10
|Virtual, or outdoors in groups less than 10
|Critical and Non Critical Retail
|50% with increased curbside pick up, and delivery. Dedicated senior and at-risk hours encouraged.
|Curbside, pick up, and delivery
|Personal Services
|25%, 25
|Closed
|Limited Health Care Settings
|25%, 25
|10%, 25
|Indoor Unseated Events
|Closed
|Closed
|Indoor Seated Events and Entertainment
|Closed
|Closed
|Outdoor Unseated Events and Entertainment
|25%, 75 people (with calculator), attended only with members of your own household and 6ft spacing between groups
|Closed
|Outdoor Seated Events and Entertainment
|25%, 75 people (6ft distancing between parties), attended only with members of your own household and 6ft spacing between groups
|Closed
|Outdoor Guided Services and Entertainment
|25%, 10
|25%, up to 10 only in your own household