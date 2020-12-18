Denver jazz club opens food pantry, livestreams performances to help local musicians

DENVER (KDVR) — A downtown Denver jazz club and restaurant is doing what it can to help musicians who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dazzle Denver has been a part of the music community for 23 years. In fact, Downbeat Magazine listed it among the “Top 100 Jazz clubs in the world.”

Despite that honor, coronavirus concerns and restrictions have slashed its business. Before March, the restaurant could allow more than 100 people under its roof with live bands performing on each of its two stages. Now, indoor dining is closed.

However, the owners of Dazzle are more concerned about their musicians than their sales. Many of their performers live locally, and haven’t been able to make any money because of canceled events and restaurant closures.

“They’ve given us such incredible performances over the years,” said part-owner Matt Ruff, “and such incredible music magic, that we have to give back at this time.”

In order to give back, Dazzle started a food pantry termed, “Bread and Jam.”

Musicians can pick up free groceries from Dazzle on Saturday and Sunday from noon until 6 p.m.

Additionally, Dazzle is still paying their bands to perform live on stage. Only instead of performing for people lined up at the bar, musicians are performing for people on their couch through a livestream.

The livestream is hosted by musician Stafford Hunter. In addition to hosting and picking out bands to perform for the livestream, Hunter is a trombonist in his own band, plus an assistant teacher at the University of Denver.

“Everybody needs some help. It’s Christmastime, you need to buy toys for your kids,” he said, “Take a bag of food home and that’s just extra money to do all the other stuff you need to do.”

Hunter first picked up a trombone in sixth grade. Now, several decades and four Grammy nominations later, he’s giving back to his music community that may not know where the next meal is coming from.

He shared, “We’re all a family. So of course, you’re going to help out your family.”

If you would like to help, donations are always welcome at the store located at 1512 Curtis St., Denver, CO 80202.

To check out where you can donate or view livestream performances, visit Dazzle’s website.