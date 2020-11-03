Denver issues strong warning as state COVID-19 positivity rate soars above 10%

DENVER (KDVR) — The newest COVID-19 numbers released on the COVID-19 dashboard on Monday showed that Colorado’s positivity rate is now above 10 percent.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE) is issuing a strong warning over violations to the city’s public health order. Offenders will face consequences, ranging from citations to business license revocations.

“We continue to see venues holding packed events, with no required facial coverings or physical distancing. These blatant violations exacerbate a staggering increase in positive COVID cases in our community. This reckless flouting of laws, put in place to protect the public’s health, has forced us to pursue these extreme offenders. We will hold them accountable to the maximum extent the law allows, including revocation of business licenses,” says Robert McDonald, DDPHE Executive Director and Public Health Administrator.

The city’s positivity average over two weeks has grown to 8.5%. While new cases, over two weeks, have jumped to 514.4 for every 100,000 people. North central region hospitalizations are also on the rise, according to the City of Denver.

Anyone who attends a demonstration without face coverings–as required by Denver’s public health order–and proper social distancing, could be cited under the public health order. A citation requires a mandatory court appearance and carries a maximum penalty of $999 per violation and up to 300 days in jail, to be determined by a judge.

Just last week, the state ordered Denver to move into the Safer at Home Level 3 High Risk category on its COVID-19 dial dashboard.

To get back to Level 2, the city must reduce its positivity, hospitalization and case numbers for two weeks.

The City of Denver says a sustained increase in these metrics could force the state to issue a Stay at Home order for the city and county, the most restrictive status on the state’s COVID-19 dial.

The city reminds Denver residents they can get free COVID tests. Residents can visit one of three static community testing sites, including a new one opening Tuesday.

Denver Human Services: East opens at 9:30 a.m. at 3815 Steele St.

Residents can also visit Paco Sanchez Park or Montbello Recreation Center—though Montbello’s testing site has temporarily shifted to Green Valley Ranch Pool until after the elections.