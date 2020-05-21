Denver issues dozens of warnings for people not wearing face coverings

DENVER (KDVR) — New data from the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment shows how the use of face coverings is being enforced during the “Safer at Home” phase.

As of Wednesday, there had been 249 mask-related contacts and 75 mask-related warnings in Denver since the city’s order went into effect on May 6. On Tuesday alone, there were 20 contacts and 3 warnings issued.

“I really appreciate our patrons who are taking care of my family and my work family by wearing masks,” said Karmen Berentsen, owner of A Line Boutique in Denver.

Berentsen says she hasn’t had to deal with a customers who are unwilling to wear masks, but that type of friction has caused dangerous situations in the metro.

In Aurora, a man was arrested and charged with attempted murder allegedly shooting a Waffle House employee after being asked to wear a face covering inside the restaurant. The restaurant was offering carry-out services.

“The reality is that masks are going to keep us safer. It’s like wearing a seatbelt. Just like when we get in the car we put a seatbelt on, we walk into a store and we put on a mask,” said Berentsen.

Berentsen says they have masks available in her stores for those who show up without one. She says following orders and wearing masks in required areas helps protect small businesses during a difficult time.

“We want to keep everyone well. We want to return to normal and it’s a simple thing to just put on the mask,” said Berentsen.